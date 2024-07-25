HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $14,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

