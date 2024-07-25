Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.25).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON HOC opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £883.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,147.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 72.42 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.52).

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £132,675 ($171,592.08). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.