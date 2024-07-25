Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

