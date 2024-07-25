Hovde Group Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $122.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

