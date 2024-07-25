Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

