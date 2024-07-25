Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

HBM opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 695,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.