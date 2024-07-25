Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $407.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $402.60.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

HUM stock opened at $386.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.07. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $204,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $7,293,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.