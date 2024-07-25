Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

HII stock opened at $265.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

