HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $18.93. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 14,003 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

