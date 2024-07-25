hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Cathal Friel Sells 21,159,176 Shares

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £6,136,161.04 ($7,936,059.29).
hVIVO Stock Down 1.4 %
LON:HVO opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.73. hVIVO plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.02.
hVIVO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than hVIVO
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.