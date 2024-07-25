hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Insider Cathal Friel Sells 21,159,176 Shares

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) insider Cathal Friel sold 21,159,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £6,136,161.04 ($7,936,059.29).

hVIVO Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:HVO opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.73. hVIVO plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £197.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.02.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

