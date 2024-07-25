Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

