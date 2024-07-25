Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

