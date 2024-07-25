ICF International (ICFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.60-6.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. ICF International has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

