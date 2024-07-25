ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.