IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.17.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$41.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.10.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

