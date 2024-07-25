Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.74

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

IHR stock opened at GBX 87.31 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 77.10 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.90 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.96. The company has a market cap of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cedi Frederick acquired 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,914.90). 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

