Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $27.44.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.