Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.