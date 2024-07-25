Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.08.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$96.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.50. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$67.59 and a 12-month high of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

