Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

