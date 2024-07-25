Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

