Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 6492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821 in the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.