Informa (LON:INF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 883.40 ($11.43) and last traded at GBX 880.60 ($11.39), with a volume of 4302039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 847 ($10.95).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($13.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875.40 ($11.32).

Informa Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 848.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,927.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

