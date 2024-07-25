Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.88

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $100.78, with a volume of 72455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

