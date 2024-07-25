Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $14,952,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:IIPR opened at $119.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $124.00.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
