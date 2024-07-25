Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,863 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

