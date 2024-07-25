Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Buys 625,000 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) insider Leon Coetzer acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,499.74).

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.53. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JLP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

