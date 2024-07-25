Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 19,626 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

