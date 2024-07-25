Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 365,764 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,786,478 shares in the company, valued at $622,959,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $3,927,137.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

nCino Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.04 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in nCino by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in nCino by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.