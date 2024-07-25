Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells 135,241 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,427,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,188,563.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after buying an additional 683,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $41,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $37,144,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

