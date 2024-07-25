Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffrey Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.25, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,918,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,623,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Vertex by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 307,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

