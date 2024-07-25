Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 82.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 168,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

