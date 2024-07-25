Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Insight Enterprises worth $718,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,687,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $225.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.