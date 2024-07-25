Integer Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $130.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $113.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,697,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

