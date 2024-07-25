Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

INTC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

