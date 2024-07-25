Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up to $127.00

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.00, but opened at $144.45. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 93,902 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.