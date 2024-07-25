Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,274. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

