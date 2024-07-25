InterDigital, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.