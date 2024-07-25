Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 17,300 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Interface Trading Down 1.9 %

Interface stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

