Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Interfor Stock Performance

TSE:IFP opened at C$16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.04. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

