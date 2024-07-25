International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.1 %

International Distributions Services stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

