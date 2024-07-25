International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.1 %
International Distributions Services stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.