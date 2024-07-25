International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

