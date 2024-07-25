Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $1,291,010.34 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $454.02 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $468.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.16 and its 200-day moving average is $397.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,668.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

