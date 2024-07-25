Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

