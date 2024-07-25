Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stake Lowered by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,798 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 152,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $56.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

