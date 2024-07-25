Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

5/29/2024 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

