Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.09.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

