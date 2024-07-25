Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.09.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
