Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.