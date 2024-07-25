Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

