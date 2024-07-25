Investors Buy Large Volume of Microchip Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,625 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 129% compared to the typical volume of 4,647 put options.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.57 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.