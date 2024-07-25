Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 1,965 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,368,000 after acquiring an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

IGT opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

